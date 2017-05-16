Angus King: Trump could face beginning of impeachment process

Maine Sen. Angus King raised impeachment of President Donald Trump as a possibility for the first time on Tuesday after a report said the president told the FBI director to drop an investigation into alleged Russian election tampering.

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, was responding to a question from CNN’s Wolf Blitzer regarding whether the country “might be getting closer and closer to the possibility of the beginning of yet another impeachment process” if reports were true.

Could we be moving toward an impeachment process? “Reluctantly, I have to say yes,” Sen. Angus King says https://t.co/digVs7JDAd — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) May 16, 2017

“I have to say yes simply because obstruction of justice is such a serious offense, and I say it with sadness and reluctance,” King said. “This is not something that I have advocated for. The word [impeachment] has not passed my lips in this whole tumultuous three or four months.”

The New York Times first reported on Tuesday that Trump asked the FBI to drop its investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and urged FBI director James Comey to instead pursue investigations into leaks to the press. Comey documented this in memos read to the Times.

Officials have previously said that Trump and his senior staff had pressed the FBI to prioritize leak investigations over the Flynn probe, which concerns possible coordination between Russian officials and Trump associates.

King called the obstruction of justice claim too momentous to ignore.

“If indeed the president tried to tell the director of the FBI who worked for him that he should drop an investigation, whether it was Michael Flynn or whether it was some other investigation that had nothing to do with Russia or politics or the election, that’s a very serious matter,” King said.