Parts of Maine could approach 90 degrees Thursday

BELFAST, Maine — After coping with weeks of overcast skies, rain and chilly spring weather, Mainers have a taste of summer on the horizon, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather is forecasting sunny skies and warm temperatures through the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to hit the 70s this week, but much of the state should see highs in the mid-80s Thursday.

Southern Maine could see temperatures edging up to nearly 90 degrees. Some areas could set new high temperature records.

Record heat possible in some locations Thursday. pic.twitter.com/zmFcDILQjN — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) May 16, 2017

Even Northern Maine expects surpass 80 degrees in some areas. The National Weather Service’s Caribou office pointed out in a tweet Tuesday that Caribou averages just 26 days of above-80-degree weather per year.

Temperatures likely to reach the 80s @NWSCaribou Thursday. We average 26 days with a high >= 80°F each year. #mewx — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) May 16, 2017

This is a welcome change following the second-wettest first half of May on record, according to the weather service.

