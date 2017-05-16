Outdoors

Parts of Maine could approach 90 degrees Thursday

Tristian Soucie Thompson enjoys riding on his father, Jonathan Thompson, at the shoreline of Branch Lake in Ellsworth, Sept. 7, 2015.
BDN File
Tristian Soucie Thompson enjoys riding on his father, Jonathan Thompson, at the shoreline of Branch Lake in Ellsworth, Sept. 7, 2015.
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted May 16, 2017, at 10:09 a.m.

BELFAST, Maine — After coping with weeks of overcast skies, rain and chilly spring weather, Mainers have a taste of summer on the horizon, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather is forecasting sunny skies and warm temperatures through the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to hit the 70s this week, but much of the state should see highs in the mid-80s Thursday.

Southern Maine could see temperatures edging up to nearly 90 degrees. Some areas could set new high temperature records.

Even Northern Maine expects surpass 80 degrees in some areas. The National Weather Service’s Caribou office pointed out in a tweet Tuesday that Caribou averages just 26 days of above-80-degree weather per year.

This is a welcome change following the second-wettest first half of May on record, according to the weather service.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Jordan’s Snack Bar up for saleJordan’s Snack Bar up for sale
  2. Evidence in welfare fraud case may have been forged, attorney saysEvidence in welfare fraud case may have been forged, attorney says
  3. Trump revealed highly classified information to Russians, officials sayTrump revealed highly classified information to Russians, officials say
  4. After this massacre, Portland was abandoned for 26 yearsAfter this massacre, Portland was abandoned for 26 years
  5. Here’s why you’ve been seeing ‘X’ marked on some Bangor propertiesHere’s why you’ve been seeing ‘X’ marked on some Bangor properties

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs