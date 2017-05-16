Politician, author, philanthropist Neil Rolde dies at 85

YORK, Maine — Former Democratic politician, author and philanthropist Neil Rolde died Sunday at the age of 85, according to news reports.

Rolde represented York from 1974 to 1990 in the Maine House of Representatives, serving as his party’s majority leader from 1975 to ‘77. In 1990, he lost to William S. Cohen in a race for the U.S. Senate in which Rolde advocated for universal health care coverage.

After the 1990 race, he devoted his time to writing. Rolde authored more than a dozen books, including histories on Maine and its Indian tribes, a biography on Baxter family, a treatise on the U.S. health care industry and a couple of novels.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, the state’s lone Democrat in Congress, called Rolde’s death “a big loss to Maine.”

In statement issued Tuesday, Pingree credited Rolde with saving the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from closure twice.

“Neil also made a huge contribution to Maine as an author and historian,” she said. “He was a true believer in the adage that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. That was evident in his in-depth writing on subjects ranging from the people who shaped our great state to, most recently, our country’s complex relationship with immigration.”

Rolde recently published a two-volume book titled, “More than a Teardrop in the Ocean,” a history of the War Refugee Board that helped 200,000 refugees relocate during World War II.

“I will remember him most as a mentor and friend,” Pingree said. “I first met Neil when I ran for the Legislature in the ’90s. He was brilliant, witty and always a pleasure to spend time with. Like many others whose lives he touched, I learned so much from his stories and opinions. He will be missed.”

Lee Umphrey, 58, of Addison, who served in Gov. John Baldacci’s administration, met Rolde in the late 1980s at a gathering of nonprofit organizations. They remained friends over the years, Umphrey, now the head of the Harrington Family Health Center, said Tuesday.

“We had a lot of common friends and interests,” Umphrey said in a telephone interview. “He was a historian who cared about the future and he was very generous. He gave a lot of money to a lot of causes.”

One of Rolde’s financial contributions helped fund a 2,300-square-foot building at the Fields Pond Nature Center in Holden owned by Maine Audubon, according to BDN archives. The building was named for Rolde’s father, L. Robert Rolde, in 1997 after Neil Rolde gave $150,000 to the $400,000 project.

Umphrey said Tuesday that he learned some very important lessons from Rolde.

“I learned the importance of being genuine to yourself and to your friends and to your community,” Umphrey said. “He was all about how can we make our community better.”

