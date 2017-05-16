Biddeford waiter charged with sexually assaulting underage customers

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A waiter at a popular Biddeford restaurant has been charged with sexually assaulting two underage customers.

Fernando Soriano-Verdis, 38, of Saco was arrested May 3 after a police investigation concluded he engaged in unlawful behavior with two female patrons, 19 and 20 years old, last month while he was working as a waiter at Casa Fiesta Restaurant, Biddeford Police Chief Roger Beaupre said in a release late Monday.

Soriano-Verdis, a Mexican national, was issued nine summonses regarding state liquor law violations for allegedly serving the two young women alcohol under the legal age of consumption. He was able to post bail and will make his first court appearance on June 28 in Biddeford District Court.

The management of the Casa Fiesta Restaurant, located at 500 Mariner Way, Biddeford, was served six counts of allowing minor(s) to consume (alcohol) on premises, two counts allowing an illegality of licensed premises to witness assault and unlawful sexual contact, and one count of allowing delivery of liquor at no charge.

The summonses were served by the Biddeford Police Department, but are administrative summonses handled by the State of Maine’s Bureau of Liquor Licensing.

If found guilty, Casa Fiesta Restaurant could face fines of $50 to $1,500 per offense, and a possible loss or suspension of its license to serve alcohol on premises.