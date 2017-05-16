Hackers are reportedly holding a Disney film for ransom

Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse attend the 25th anniversary of Disneyland Paris at the park in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France, April 12, 2017.
BENOIT TESSIER | REUTERS
By Brian Fung, Washington Post
Even as many businesses are worried about hackers taking control of their computers as part of the worldwide WannaCry ransomware crisis, Disney may be facing a slightly different ransom situation of its own.

Hackers have obtained a copy of an upcoming Disney film and are threatening to release more and more snippets of it unless the company pays a “huge sum” of bitcoins, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Citing remarks that chief executive Bob Iger made to employees Monday, THR reports that the film could be the latest entry in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise or perhaps “Cars 3.” The company is reportedly refusing to pay.

A spokesman for Disney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. But the report marks the latest attempt by hackers to wring Hollywood for cash. It comes two weeks after Netflix confirmed hackers were responsible for leaking new episodes of its hit series, “Orange Is the New Black.”

It is unclear how much the hackers demanded of Netflix, but the company refused to pay.

 

