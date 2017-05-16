Child, 5, dies in Vassalboro canoe accident

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted May 16, 2017, at 8:29 a.m.

VASSALBORO, Maine — A child from Vassalboro died after falling from a canoe Monday evening, according to the Maine Warden Service.

William Egold, 5, was canoeing with his mother on Outlet Stream near the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Route 32 in Vassalboro around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

“The water was swift and the canoe overturned causing both to enter the water,” Cpl. John MacDonald said in a news release. “The boy became trapped beneath the water against debris. His mother was able to free him from the debris and called for help.”

First responders tried to resuscitate the boy, who was taken by helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He was pronounced dead later that night, according to MacDonald.

The boy and his mother were wearing lifejackets.

