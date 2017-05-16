Bangor airport hosting emergency drill

BANGOR, Maine — The emergency vehicles descending on Bangor International Airport on Tuesday morning are part of a drill and shouldn’t be cause for alarm.

Greater Bangor first responders, airport security, the American Red Cross and representatives of state and local emergency response teams were participating.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports across the country to conduct full-scale disaster exercises ones every three years, according to Rhisteen Bahr, the airport’s spokeswoman.

“With pretend mass casualties, the scenario will unfold at all levels involving many emergency vehicles responding to the airport,” Bahr said. People might also see fire or smoke from the distance, but those will be planned and under control.

The drill should wrap up around noon, according to the airport.

