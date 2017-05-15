Steve Palermo, former MLB umpire, dies at age 67

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Steve Palermo, a major-league umpire whose career was ended when he was shot in the back while attempting to break up a mugging in 1991, has died, Major League Baseball announced on Sunday.

Palermo, a Kansas City, Missouri, resident, made his major-league debut in 1976 and was a full-time member of the American League staff from 1977 to 1991. He worked the 1983 World Series, the 1986 All-Star Game and four American League Championship Series.

Palermo was 67.

“I remember when he came up,” Royals legend George Brett said. “It didn’t take him long to become one of the finest umpires in the game.”

His on-field career ended on July 7, 1991, when he was shot in the back while coming to the aid of a robbery victim in the parking lot of a Dallas restaurant.

Two waitresses were being mugged across the street. Palermo and two friends rushed out the door. Two muggers took off in a car. Palermo and another guy chased the third mugger down on foot. They had him on the ground. Then the car came back. Gunfire blasted out, and five shots were fired.

One bullet missed. Palermo’s friends took three, including one in the jaw. One bullet sliced into Palermo’s waist, bounced off a kidney and went through his abdomen, breaking bone and pushing into the spinal cord. It missed killing him by 1 millimeter.

Doctors told Palermo he wouldn’t walk again. His umpiring career was over, but Palmero recovered, walking with the use of a cane.

He threw out the first pitch of Game 1 of the 1991 World Series and remained active in baseball.

Palermo was hired by baseball as a special assistant to the chairman of the Major League Executive Council in 1994.

In 2000, he became an umpire supervisor for Major League Baseball, serving as a liaison between the umpires and the commissioner.

Palermo served as honorary commissioner at the White House Tee Ball initiative, a program launched by President George W. Bush for children with disabilities.

He was recognized at the 2012 All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri, his adopted hometown, and walked out with the umpiring crew for the presentation of the lineups. He spent many evenings attending games at Kauffman Stadium.

“I was determined to get back as much of my health as possible,” Palermo told The Star before the All-Star Game. “That’s important. To be determined and have determination. If I can inspire (some people) with that, then great.”

