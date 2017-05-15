Senior tosses one-hitter as Hampden snaps Brewer’s eight-game winning streak

BANGOR, Maine — Hard-throwing senior righthander Alex McKenney fired a one-hit masterpiece over six innings as the Hampden Academy Broncos snapped Brewer High School’s eight-game winning streak, 10-0, at Husson University’s Winkin Sports Complex Monday night.

The baseball game was called after six innings due to the 10-run rule.

Hampden Academy improved to 7-3 in Class A North behind senior third baseman Andrew Gendreau’s four RBI with a triple and two doubles.

Brewer fell to 9-2.

Kobe Rogerson’s fourth-inning single was the only hit off the University of Maine-bound McKenney, who struck out 10 and didn’t walk anybody. He threw just 71 pitches, 51 for strikes.

“I really had only two pitches going tonight, my fastball and my curve,” said the 6-foot-3, 240-pound McKenney. “I was able to throw my fastball early in the count to get ahead of the hitters and then mix in some breaking stuff. I was able to put it where I wanted it.

“It was definitely one of my best games of the season,” added McKenney, who is now 2-2.

“He had very good velocity on his fastball,” said Brewer senior catcher Alex Maxsimic. “He hit his spots pretty well. And his curve was good. It came in quick.

“He did a good job. He was one of the better pitchers we’ve seen, for sure,” Maxsimic added.

McKenney aided his own cause with a two-out run-scoring triple in the first inning off the glove of center fielder Michael Bailey, who reached as far as he could to try to snare it in right center field. That proved to be the only run McKenney was to need.

McKenney then scored on Max Thomas’ single off the glove of shortstop Rogerson.

Hampden added two more runs in the second on Gavin Partridge’s base hit, Rece Poulin’s sacrifice, Johnny Wolfington’s run-scoring line drive single to center and Gendreau’s slicing two-out triple inside the right field line.

The Broncos made it 6-0 at the expense of Brewer starter Jack Corey with a pair of runs in the fourth on a hit batsman, Poulin’s sacrifice, Wolfington’s pop-fly single into left center and Gendreau’s two-run double into the left center field gap.

Hampden added four runs in the sixth off reliever Sam Hafford on Nick Lorenzo’s run-scoring single, Gendreau’s RBI double and Thomas’ two-run single just inside the third base line.

Rogerson grounded a sharp single to the left of Broncos shortstop Poulin with one out in the fourth but McKenney retired the game’s final eight hitters.

“He hit every spot I put down tonight,” said catcher Thomas. “It was a true joy to catch him. He showed what he’s capable of.”

“He’s a good pitcher,” said Brewer coach Dana Corey. “He throws hard and he had a nice, sharp-breaking curve.”

Hampden Academy coach McLean Poulin was pleased to see his team getting clutch hits. Five of its 10 runs were scored with two-out hits.

“One of the things we were lacking early in the season was big, timely hits,” he said. “We definitely got them tonight.”

Hampden went 7-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Gendreau’s three-hit game was his first of the season.

“We were all relaxed up at the plate tonight and that makes us hit the ball 10 times better,” he said.

Wolfington had three singles and an RBI and scored three times. Thomas and Partridge each had two singles. Thomas knocked in three runs and Partridge scored twice.