Acton boy, 5, found nearly 8 hours after going missing

ACTON, Maine — Search crews found the 5-year-old who spent hours missing in the woods in York County.

Chris Grecco, 5, was found safe by one of six search and rescue dogs.

A search-and-rescue command center was set up at the Acton Public Safety building all night.

He was found nearly eight hours after being reported missing.

Maine game wardens said the 5-year-old was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Sunday by his relatives after he became separated from them while hiking.

Game wardens, troopers, Acton police and fire officials all coordinated the search along with police dogs.

One volunteer search and rescue dog found him cold and wet but alive.

Officials said they’re thankful the story had a happy ending.

His family was on scene when he was found.

 

