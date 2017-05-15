‘Swine whisperer’ officer apprehends pig on the run in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Maine — A runaway pig returned safely home Sunday, thanks to Falmouth police.

“If you were in the area of Allen Avenue a short time ago and, saw a cop walking a pig (I know, the irony here). You did,” the department said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “We also received several calls reporting a cop walking a pig on a leash. There was.”

After several locals called police to report a pig on the loose in or near the road early Sunday afternoon, Officer Kurt Fegan, who the post dubbed “Swine Whisperer,” arrived and managed to get the pig out of the road and onto a leash. After some searching in the area, Fegan found the pig’s owner and returned it.

“This [was] our Mother’s Day Sunday, hope yours is half as fascinating,” the department said in the post.