‘Swine whisperer’ officer apprehends pig on the run in Falmouth

A Falmouth police officer picked up this runaway pig on Mother's Day and returned it to its owners.
Falmouth Police Department
A Falmouth police officer picked up this runaway pig on Mother's Day and returned it to its owners.
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted May 15, 2017, at 7:47 a.m.

FALMOUTH, Maine — A runaway pig returned safely home Sunday, thanks to Falmouth police.

“If you were in the area of Allen Avenue a short time ago and, saw a cop walking a pig (I know, the irony here). You did,” the department said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “We also received several calls reporting a cop walking a pig on a leash. There was.”

After several locals called police to report a pig on the loose in or near the road early Sunday afternoon, Officer Kurt Fegan, who the post dubbed “Swine Whisperer,” arrived and managed to get the pig out of the road and onto a leash. After some searching in the area, Fegan found the pig’s owner and returned it.

“This [was] our Mother’s Day Sunday, hope yours is half as fascinating,” the department said in the post.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Elderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrangeElderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrange
  2. How ‘worst-case scenario’ at Canadian nuclear plant could affect MaineHow ‘worst-case scenario’ at Canadian nuclear plant could affect Maine
  3. The woman who invented Mother’s Day would absolutely hate it todayThe woman who invented Mother’s Day would absolutely hate it today
  4. From death row to adoption: Saving animals by car, van, bus and even planeFrom death row to adoption: Saving animals by car, van, bus and even plane
  5. Smithfield man arrested after alleged assault, police standoff

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs