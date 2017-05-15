Search underway for boy, 5, who went missing during hike in Acton

Maine State Police
Bangor Daily News
Posted May 15, 2017, at 6 a.m.
Last modified May 15, 2017, at 6:30 a.m.

UPDATE: Search crews found the 5-year-old who spent hours missing in the woods in York County.

ACTON, Maine — A search is underway for a 5-year-old boy who got separated from his relatives while hiking on Hussey Hill Road in Acton on Sunday.

Chris Grecco is 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray coat with a hood and a blue shirt and blue jeans on Sunday. He was last seen around 6:30 p.m.

State troopers, deputies, game wardens and fire personnel are working were working with the Action Fire Department in the search.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call Maine State Police in Gray at 657-3030.

