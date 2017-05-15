Man charged in theft of rare car hood ornament

PORTLAND, Maine — Police have arrested a man accused of plucking a rare hood ornament off a 104-year-old car.

On Friday, someone broke into a Brown Street garage and removed the hood ornament, known as the Spirit of Ecstasy, off a 1913 Rolls Royce, the Owls Head Transportation Museum announced in a Facebook post. The vehicle, once owned by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s daughter, was being stored inside a trailer parked inside the garage in advance of its appearance in that weekend’s Maine Historical Society fundraiser event.

Kevin Roenisch, 37, was arrested Saturday after someone reported suspicious activity on Casco Street. Police arrived around 5 a.m. to find Roenisch allegedly in the midst of a home break-in, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Police allegedly found the ornament in Roenisch’s possession.

Roenisch faces charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of an illegal drug, according to the Press Herald.