Man charged in theft of rare car hood ornament

The hood ornament on a 1913 Rolls Royce. A similar ornament was stolen from a 1913 Rolls Royce in Portland on Friday night. A suspect has since been arrested.
Owls Head Transportation Museum
The hood ornament on a 1913 Rolls Royce. A similar ornament was stolen from a 1913 Rolls Royce in Portland on Friday night. A suspect has since been arrested.
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted May 15, 2017, at 11:16 a.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police have arrested a man accused of plucking a rare hood ornament off a 104-year-old car.

On Friday, someone broke into a Brown Street garage and removed the hood ornament, known as the Spirit of Ecstasy, off a 1913 Rolls Royce, the Owls Head Transportation Museum announced in a Facebook post. The vehicle, once owned by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s daughter, was being stored inside a trailer parked inside the garage in advance of its appearance in that weekend’s Maine Historical Society fundraiser event.

Kevin Roenisch, 37, was arrested Saturday after someone reported suspicious activity on Casco Street. Police arrived around 5 a.m. to find Roenisch allegedly in the midst of a home break-in, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Police allegedly found the ornament in Roenisch’s possession.

Roenisch faces charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of an illegal drug, according to the Press Herald.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Elderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrangeElderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrange
  2. How ‘worst-case scenario’ at Canadian nuclear plant could affect MaineHow ‘worst-case scenario’ at Canadian nuclear plant could affect Maine
  3. After this massacre, Portland was abandoned for 26 yearsAfter this massacre, Portland was abandoned for 26 years
  4. Maine man sentenced to 14 years in prison after traveling to Massachusetts to sexually assault
  5. The woman who invented Mother’s Day would absolutely hate it todayThe woman who invented Mother’s Day would absolutely hate it today

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs