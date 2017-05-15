Search widens for missing boater in Androscoggin River

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Maine Marine Patrol will resume searching at low tide Monday afternoon for a Bailey Island man missing since falling into the Androscoggin River on Friday night.

Beginning at about 1:30 p.m., officers aboard a Marine Patrol boat will scour the area between Bay Bridge Landing, where Stephen Wines was last seen, and Merrymeeting Bay, Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols said Monday.

Witnesses reported seeing Wines, 27, and his brother, William Wines, 30, also of Bailey Island, in a small, recreational boat in the Androscoggin at about 8:40 p.m. Stephen Wines then reportedly fell out of the boat into the river near Bay Bridge Landing.

William Wines made his way to the shore and was treated and released from an area hospital.

The boat was recovered, along with life jackets. Officials do not believe either man was wearing a life jacket.

Lifeflight of Maine, the Maine Marine Patrol, and area police and fire searched by helicopter, plane and boat, throughout the weekend for a glimpse of Stephen Wines. Volunteers in boats assisted on Saturday.

The search was suspended at 3:30 p.m. Saturday as rain moved in.

Bad weather will prevent the use of planes when the search resumes Monday, but Nichols said that if the search continues on Tuesday and the weather improves, at least one more boat and a plan are likely to join the search.

Nichols declined to characterize the search as a “recovery” mission but said the water temperature Saturday was 54 degrees.

“That kind of temperature incapacitates someone pretty quickly,” he said.

Nichols said the Androscoggin River into Merrymeeting Bay “is a complex system, for sure, and there are a lot of factors including the level of water and the dynamic currents.

