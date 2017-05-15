Search widens for missing boater in Androscoggin River

Maine Marine Patrol is searching for a missing man who, according to eye witness reports, fell from his boat into the Androscoggin River near Brunswick.
Maine Marine Patrol
Maine Marine Patrol is searching for a missing man who, according to eye witness reports, fell from his boat into the Androscoggin River near Brunswick.
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted May 15, 2017, at 10:04 a.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Maine Marine Patrol will resume searching at low tide Monday afternoon for a Bailey Island man missing since falling into the Androscoggin River on Friday night.

Beginning at about 1:30 p.m., officers aboard a Marine Patrol boat will scour the area between Bay Bridge Landing, where Stephen Wines was last seen, and Merrymeeting Bay, Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols said Monday.

Witnesses reported seeing Wines, 27, and his brother, William Wines, 30, also of Bailey Island, in a small, recreational boat in the Androscoggin at about 8:40 p.m. Stephen Wines then reportedly fell out of the boat into the river near Bay Bridge Landing.

William Wines made his way to the shore and was treated and released from an area hospital.

The boat was recovered, along with life jackets. Officials do not believe either man was wearing a life jacket.

Lifeflight of Maine, the Maine Marine Patrol, and area police and fire searched by helicopter, plane and boat, throughout the weekend for a glimpse of Stephen Wines. Volunteers in boats assisted on Saturday.

The search was suspended at 3:30 p.m. Saturday as rain moved in.

Bad weather will prevent the use of planes when the search resumes Monday, but Nichols said that if the search continues on Tuesday and the weather improves, at least one more boat and a plan are likely to join the search.

Nichols declined to characterize the search as a “recovery” mission but said the water temperature Saturday was 54 degrees.

“That kind of temperature incapacitates someone pretty quickly,” he said.

Nichols said the Androscoggin River into Merrymeeting Bay “is a complex system, for sure, and there are a lot of factors including the level of water and the dynamic currents.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Elderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrangeElderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrange
  2. How ‘worst-case scenario’ at Canadian nuclear plant could affect MaineHow ‘worst-case scenario’ at Canadian nuclear plant could affect Maine
  3. After this massacre, Portland was abandoned for 26 yearsAfter this massacre, Portland was abandoned for 26 years
  4. Maine man sentenced to 14 years in prison after traveling to Massachusetts to sexually assault
  5. The woman who invented Mother’s Day would absolutely hate it todayThe woman who invented Mother’s Day would absolutely hate it today

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs