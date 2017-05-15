Wayne man, 19, dies in crash, two others injured

READFIELD, Maine — One man died and another seriously was injured after a pickup crashed in Readfield Friday night.

Ethan Russell, 19, of Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 10 p.m. Friday on North Road, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Goucher, 21, of Mount Vernon was driving the truck when it left the road and crashed. Another passenger in the truck, Richard Hall, 21, of Mount Vernon suffered serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Goucher also went to the hospital to be treated for injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police said no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to WGME. Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.