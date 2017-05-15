Waterville man sentenced to 27 years prison for assaulting 73-year-old

AUGUSTA, Maine — A judge on Monday sentenced a 32-year-old Waterville man, who broke into an elderly woman’s home and attacked her in her bedroom, to 27 years in prison with 10 years of supervision after his release.

In September, a judge heard from the 73-year-old victim, who described Mark Halle coming into her home with a gun and raping her.

The judge then threw out the plea deal, saying that the 20 year sentence wasn’t enough and ordered a psychological evaluation for Halle.

Halle’s lawyer at the time said he had no criminal record and suffered his own abuse as a child in foster care.

“I really don’t know what I was thinking that night. That’s not the person I am,” Halle said in court Monday.

The judge described what Halle did to the elderly Waterville woman as “sexual torture.”

