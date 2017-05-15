Oxford driver gets rear-ended then crashes into his own home

OXFORD, Maine — A man turning into his driveway was rear-ended Sunday afternoon, sending his car careening into his own home and porch, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Sidney Linscott, 84, slowed down to turn into the driveway of his Main Street home when a pickup driven by Frank Poussard, 40, of Paris ran into the back of Linscott’s vehicle around 3:45 p.m.

The impact sent Linscott’s Jeep through his yard and into his home, knocking the deck off his house and causing some damage to the exterior of the building.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Another person inside the home at the time of the crash wasn’t injured, according to the paper.