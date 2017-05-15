Jordan’s Snack Bar up for sale

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The owners of the iconic Jordan’s Snack Bar in Ellsworth have put the business up for sale.

The listing price, through Sargent Real Estate, is just under $1.4 million.

The eatery, popular among tourists and locals alike, closed in mid-April “for an undetermined period” after a death in the family, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook account. The shutdown came just a few weeks after the business opened for the season.

But early this month the owners posted an update, announcing they wouldn’t be reopening for the season.

Jordan’s debuted in 1981 and quickly became a local mainstay with regulars who awaited its opening every spring.

It garnered acclaim as recently as 2015, when patrons voted the eatery home to the best burger, french fries and lobster rolls in Down East in Bangor Metro’s 2015 “Best Restaurants” contest.

The 2.4-acre property includes a pair of two-bedroom apartments and an arcade.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.