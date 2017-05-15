Maine man sentenced to 14 years in prison after traveling to Massachusetts to sexually assault

By Scott J. Croteau, MassLive.com
Posted May 15, 2017, at 6:42 a.m.

A Maine man was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison after he pretended to be a teenager online and traveled to Massachusetts to sexually assault.

Dillan Letellier, 32, of Saco, Maine, was sentenced in federal court last week after he pleaded guilty to two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, three counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and one count of possession of child pornography.

Letellier will be on supervised release for five years after he is released from federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Letellier pretended to be a 17-year-old when he met two 14-year-old victims online. He was able to get both victims to meet with him for sex, authorities said.

“On separate occasions, Letellier traveled from Maine to each of the victims’ Massachusetts towns, met each victim, and brought the victims to locations in Massachusetts where they engaged in sexual intercourse,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Letellier was arrested on Oct. 3, 2013. Investigators checked electronic devices seized from his home and discovered child pornography. Thousands of images and videos were found on the devices.

