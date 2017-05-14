Former umpire Palermo dies at 67

Former major league umpire Steve Palermo, who was hailed as a hero in 1991 after he was shot in the back while coming to the aid of robbery victims, died Sunday at the age of 67.

Palermo made his debut in the American League in 1976 and was a full-time umpire from 1977-1991 until his career was abbreviated after he was shot on July 7, 1991 in the parking lot of a Dallas restaurant. He was attempting to help two women who were being robbed outside of the restaurant.

“Steve Palermo was a great umpire, a gifted communicator and a widely respected baseball official, known in our sport for his leadership and courage,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Sunday. “He had an exceptional impact on both his fellow Major League Umpires and baseball fans, who benefited from his ability to explain the rules of our game.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Steve’s wife Debbie, the World Umpires Association and his many friends and admirers throughout the game.”

Palermo was left partially paralyzed after the shooting and was told he would never walk again, but he recovered enough to throw out the first pitch of the 1991 World Series three months later, using a cane and leg brace.

Palermo was hired in 1994 as a special assistant to the chairman of the Major League Executive Council and in 2000 he became an umpire supervisor for MLB, serving as a liaison between the umpires and commissioner’s office.

Palermo, a Kansas City resident, was a fixture in the Royals’ Kauffman Stadium press box.