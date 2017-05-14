Andriese stifles Red Sox as Rays’ bats explode

BOSTON — Matt Andriese remained perfect on Mother’s Day thanks to a little help from the Tampa Bay Rays’ bats.

Andriese became the first pitcher in Rays history with two Mother’s Day victories as he held a hot Boston Red Sox lineup to two runs in an 11-2 rout in Sunday’s series finale on a rainy and gusty day at Fenway Park.

“I made a phone call this morning, talked to (my mom). She was pretty happy,” said Andriese, who also won on Mother’s Day last year as his mother Lynn cheered him on from the stands for the first time in his big league career.

“I got a text from her (after today’s game) saying ‘Great win.’ It’s good to be 2-0 on Mother’s Day.”

Andriese (3-1) struck out five and allowed four hits and four walks in five innings as Tampa Bay (19-21) won the rubber match of its three-game weekend set in Boston.

Of course, he had a little help.

Steven Souza Jr. slugged a three-run homer to cap a seven-run Tampa Bay ninth inning, Jesus Sucre matched his career best of three RBI and Evan Longoria contributed two.

Rickie Weeks Jr., Tim Beckham and Kevin Kiermaier each added one RBI as the Rays matched their season high with 16 hits.

At four hours and 32 minutes, it was Tampa Bay’s longest nine-inning game in franchise history.

“I didn’t know that, but I’m excited,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s much better than losing the longest game in club history.”

The temperature at first pitch was a chilly 48 degrees and winds were gusting at 20 mph, creating for some difficult situations as fielders tracker down fly balls.

“It was pretty ridiculous,” Souza said of the tough conditions. “I’ve never played in anything like this. We’re all professionals. We’ve got to go out there and grind it out. We did a good job of not letting it get to us.”

Xander Bogaerts and Dustin Pedroia each had an RBI for Boston (19-18), which had scored 53 runs in its last seven games (7.6 per game) coming in.

“It’s tough to say (if the offense is still on the upswing) on a cold day like this,” Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi said. “Ball’s not flying, so it’s hard to judge.”

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz (3-3) left the game before throwing a pitch in the top of the fourth inning and was later diagnosed with left triceps tightness.

“I felt something in warmups kind of similar to what I felt in spring training, one of those games I came out of,” Pomeranz said. “Just kind of stayed there (and) didn’t go away. We decided it was best to just come out of the game then.”

Before exiting, the left-hander gave up two runs, three hits and three walks with three strikeouts on 57 pitches in three innings.

Pomeranz will undergo precautionary medical imaging on Monday, Farrell said.

Ben Taylor came in to relieve Pomeranz and was one of five Red Sox relievers who were unsuccessfully tasked with keeping the game in hand.

Boston’s bullpen allowed nine runs on 13 hits and two walks over six innings.

“Just trying to piece together six innings and it certainly got away from us in the ninth inning,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

Longoria gave the Rays a 4-2 lead with his RBI single in the seventh.

Tampa Bay broke it open with its big ninth as RBI singles from Weeks, Beckham, Kiermaier and Sucre proceeded Souza’s blast that barely cleared the Green Monster in left field.

Tampa Bay only led by a run after five innings.

Corey Dickerson legged out a triple with one out in the Rays’ first and Longoria brought him in with a sacrifice fly.

Bogaerts tied it with his RBI double in the bottom of the first, only for Sucre to put Tampa Bay back on top with his sacrifice fly in the second.

Taylor took over for Pomeranz in the fourth and later gave up an RBI single to Sucre.

Pedroia answered with an RBI single with two outs in fifth to bring Boston within a run.

NOTES: Boston DH Hanley Ramirez returned after missing three games with a right trapezius strain. … Tampa Bay optioned LHP Blake Snell to Triple-A Durham and recalled RHP Ryne Stanek from Durham. … Red Sox LHP David Price (left elbow strain) threw a 75-pitch simulated game indoors after his rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket was rained out. He is scheduled to throw 85-90 pitches in a Friday rehab outing with Pawtucket and could return after that, manager John Farrell said. “(I feel) ready to go,” Price told ESPN.com after his session. … Players on both teams used custom pink gear, including bats and cleats, in honor of Mother’s Day. … Rays RHP Chris Archer (3-1, 3.04 ERA) opposes Cleveland Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco (4-2, 1.86 ERA) on Monday. Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1, 2.80 ERA) counters St. Louis Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (4-1, 2.75 ERA) on Tuesday