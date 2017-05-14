Search on for elderly man missing from Hudson

BANGOR, Maine — A search is underway for an elderly York man who has been missing from a home in Hudson since noon on Saturday.

Frederick Taylor, 82, remained missing as of Sunday afternoon, a Penobscot Regional Communications Center dispatcher confirmed.

Taylor is believed to be driving a white 2003 Ford F150 pickup with Maine license plate 112292, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a news release.

Taylor last was seen leaving to go to a local store and never showed up, McCausland said.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or his pickup is asked to call the Maine State Police or the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.