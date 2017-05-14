Search on for elderly man missing from Hudson

Frederick Taylor
Maine State Police
Frederick Taylor
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted May 14, 2017, at 12:39 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — A search is underway for an elderly York man who has been missing from a home in Hudson since noon on Saturday.

Frederick Taylor, 82, remained missing as of Sunday afternoon, a Penobscot Regional Communications Center dispatcher confirmed.

Taylor is believed to be driving a white 2003 Ford F150 pickup with Maine license plate 112292, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a news release.

Taylor last was seen leaving to go to a local store and never showed up, McCausland said.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or his pickup is asked to call the Maine State Police or the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine couple arrested on crack charges — againMaine couple arrested on crack charges — again
  2. State police catch runaway horse on I-95State police catch runaway horse on I-95
  3. Historic $1M Rolls Royce vandalized in PortlandHistoric $1M Rolls Royce vandalized in Portland
  4. Search suspended for missing man in Androscoggin RiverSearch suspended for missing man in Androscoggin River
  5. At 39, this former millworker is starting a new career as a firefighterAt 39, this former millworker is starting a new career as a firefighter

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs