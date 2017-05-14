Smithfield man arrested after alleged assault, police standoff

SMITHFIELD, Maine — A 62-year-old local man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly assaulted a family member and then held police at bay for several hours, according to authorities.

The series of events that led to the arrest of Ronald Lane of Smithfield began about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, when Somerset County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a report of a domestic violence assault at his home on Route 8, also known as Village Road, in Smithfield, Chief Deputy James Ross said Sunday.

Deputies were told that the victim of the assault, a family member, had been strangled during the incident but was able to leave the residence and go to a neighbor’s to call police.

The deputies met with the victim and were able to gather enough information and evidence to arrest Lane on an aggravated domestic violence assault charge, Ross said. He said that the deputies also learned that Lane had several firearms in the home.

As deputies approached the house, Lane came to the door and began yelling threats at them, Ross said. Lane shouted that if the deputies approached any closer on his property he would shoot them, Ross said.

The deputies withdrew and began to set up a perimeter with other deputies and Maine State Police troopers who were called in to assist. The Maine State Police Tactical Team was also requested and arrived with their hostage negotiators, Ross said.

The negotiators made contact with Lane in an attempt to gain a peaceful ending to the situation but Lane continued to threaten police with extreme violence if they approached, including shooting to kill them, Ross said.

Ross said Lane also sent a series of text messages to his victim in which he allegedly threatened her well-being in addition to threatening to burn the home down that he was in.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for the Lane’s home in an effort to arrest him and secure any firearms in his possession. Though still uncooperative, Lane was arrested about 2:20 a.m. after tactical team members entered his home and secured him.

Lane was arrested and taken to Somerset County Jail after he was medically cleared at Redington-Fairview Hospital.

Ross also said that firefighters from Smithfield and Oakland were called in to help close Route 8 to nonemergency traffic until shortly after the arrest.