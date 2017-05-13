Historic $1M Rolls Royce vandalized in Portland

A historic 1913 Rolls Royce, originally belonging to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's daughter, was vandalized Friday night.
By CBS 13
Posted May 13, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine — A historic 1913 Rolls Royce, originally belonging to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s daughter Alice, was vandalized Friday night, hours before it went on display for a Maine Historical Society event.

The Rolls Royce, valued at roughly $1 million, is part of a collection at the Owl’s Head Museum in Portland. It was scheduled to be on display as part of the Magical History Tour Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Overnight Friday, someone broke into the trailer behind Longfellow House in Portland and stole parts of the vehicle, including its iconic hood ornament.

Luckily, Portland police arrested the vandal overnight on a neighboring street. Police found the stolen items after searching the suspect’s backpack.

Event coordinators say the car will go on display Saturday morning as planned.

 

