Search continues for missing boater in Androscoggin River

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Authorities continue their search Saturday morning for a missing man in the Androscoggin River.

The Brunswick Fire Department confirmed the active search for a missing man on Friday night.

Around 8:44 p.m., Brunswick police and fire received a report of two men adrift in a small boat on the river near Bay Bridge Road in Brunswick.

Brunswick and Topsham Fire deployed boats to search the river and found one man in a small boat on the river, showing symptoms of hypothermia. The man was escorted to shore, where he was transported to Midcoast Hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed that another man was unaccounted for, and considered missing. Authorities continued to search for the missing boater. A Life Flight of Maine helicopter with spotlights and night vision technology searched the river by air for roughly an hour, but was unsuccessful in locating anyone.

Authorities called an end to the search in the evening. Marine Patrol was scheduled to return to the area in the morning to continue the search.

The investigation remains active. Detectives from the Brunswick police and Marine Patrol worked throughout the night to interview people and document evidence.

Police say the names of the two boaters will be released at a later time.

