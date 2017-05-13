State police catch runaway horse on I-95

Friday morning, Maine State Police troopers caught an unusual pedestrian on the interstate in Palmyra.
WGME
Friday morning, Maine State Police troopers caught an unusual pedestrian on the interstate in Palmyra.
By CBS 13
Posted May 13, 2017, at 12:54 p.m.

PALMYRA, MAine — Maine State Police troopers caught an unusual pedestrian on the interstate in Palmyra Friday morning.

Sgt. Bernie Brunette and Tr. Jed Malcore helped catch the horse and escort it away from traffic.

“The male was reportedly cooperative, even allowing for a picture with Troopers,” Maine State Police later reported on their Instagram.

Local farmers lent out a trailer and assisted in locating the horse’s owner.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Purveyor of ‘Topless Cleaning’ service charged with stealing lingeriePurveyor of ‘Topless Cleaning’ service charged with stealing lingerie
  2. Two arrests made in separate Waldo County deathsTwo arrests made in separate Waldo County deaths
  3. Lincoln a good fit for Poland Spring plant, rep saysLincoln a good fit for Poland Spring plant, rep says
  4. Brewer School Department pays $1,400 in ‘ransom’ to unlock computer systemBrewer School Department pays $1,400 in ‘ransom’ to unlock computer system
  5. NYC jails chief, who used city car for trips to Maine, resignsNYC jails chief, who used city car for trips to Maine, resigns

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs