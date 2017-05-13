State police catch runaway horse on I-95

PALMYRA, MAine — Maine State Police troopers caught an unusual pedestrian on the interstate in Palmyra Friday morning.

Sgt. Bernie Brunette and Tr. Jed Malcore helped catch the horse and escort it away from traffic.

“The male was reportedly cooperative, even allowing for a picture with Troopers,” Maine State Police later reported on their Instagram.

Local farmers lent out a trailer and assisted in locating the horse’s owner.