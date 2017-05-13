Maine couple arrested on crack charges — again

BANGOR, Maine — A Mexico woman and her live in boyfriend from Boston were arrested early Friday morning on crack cocaine trafficking charges for the second time in less than three months, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Randy Aron and Jessica Pare, both 40, were both charged with aggravated trafficking in cocaine base and violating the conditions of their release from the first drug arrest, MDEA Cmd. Scott Pelletier said in a news release.

The trafficking charges are Class A felonies that carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a find of up to $50,000.

Aron also was wanted on a warrant out of Rumford seeking revocation of his bail.

Pelletier said that Aron and Pare were arrested after state drug agents — along with officers from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police and the Mexico and Rumford police departments — conducted a raid at the apartment they recently moved into at 60 Main St. in Mexico.

Both were home at the time, Pelletier said.

Pelletier said that a search of the apartment yielded 9 grams of prepackaged crack cocaine ready for distribution, Suboxone strips and $8,350 in suspected drug proceeds. He said some of the cash seized had been used by MDEA to buy drugs undercover.

The MDEA had arrested the two on March 1 on aggravated crack cocaine trafficking charges at their former home at 12 Angie Lane, also in Mexico.

Pelletier said that when they were arrested Friday, they were out on bail with conditions that they not commit new crimes or have contact with each other.

Despite these conditions and pending charges, MDEA learned that Pare and Aron had moved to Main Street and allegedly were continuing to sell crack cocaine.

Pare and Aron are being held without bail and Oxford County Jail pending a court appearance tentatively set for Monday.