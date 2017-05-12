Tom Brady graces cover of ‘Madden NFL 18’

Three months after winning his fifth Super Bowl ring, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been selected to be the cover boy of “Madden NFL 18.”
Brady, who will turn 40 in August, becomes the oldest player to appear on the cover of the popular EA Sports football video game.
EA Sports announced Friday that Brady follows teammate Rob Gronkowski, who was on the cover of last year’s edition. It marks the first time in Madden’s 29-year history that teammates have been on the cover in back-to-back years.
“Madden 18” is dubbed the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all Time) edition and the cover image shows Brady emitting his trademark scream.
Brady grew up a few miles away from where Electronic Arts, or EA, opened in his hometown of San Mateo, California.
According to ESPN, a young Brady was allowed to work out in the EA gym because the company employed a family friend who lived across the street from him.
“When this all came about,” Brady said, “I thought, ‘How cool is that to do this knowing when I was a kid in high school I was tagging along down there, working out where it all started?’ It’s been such a great game over a long period of time. I played it so much when I was younger, a little less now. … My son Jack loves beating up on me.”
Gronkowski was limited to just eight games in 2016 because of a back injury after appearing on the cover — becoming the latest NFL player to fall to the so-called “Madden Curse.”
Brady isn’t too worried about the curse.
“The cover is a great honor for me,” Brady said in an EA-issued statement. “Especially since I have been playing the game since growing up next to EA headquarters in the Bay Area. I’m not one to believe in curses, so I’m ready to take the challenge head on like always! It doesn’t stand a chance!!!”