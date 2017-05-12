NEIBA to enshrine Winkin, Butterfield in hall of fame

BABSON PARK, Massachusetts — Longtime University of Maine baseball coach John Winkin and his predecessor with the Black Bears, Jack Butterfield, have been selected for induction into the inaugural class of the New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association Hall of Fame.

Both men will be honored posthumously along with six other honorees prior to the 43rd annual NEIBA Joe Walsh All-Star game scheduled for noon on June 2 at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Also selected for enshrinement along with Butterfield and Winkin are longtime Springfield College coach Archie Allen, former Northeastern University coach John “Tinker” Connolly, former University of Connecticut coach Andy Baylock, longtime University of Massachusetts coach Dick Bergquist, 37-year UMass Lowell coach Jim Stone and Joe Zavattaro, the former coach at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (formerly North Adams State University).

Winkin’s teams won 1,043 games during stints at Colby College in Waterville, UMaine and Husson University. With the Black Bears, he won 642 games and made six trips to the College World Series.

A former lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy during World War II, he served as Chairman of the ABCA Board of Directors from 1983-1986. Winkin posted a career record of 1,043-706-16 (.591).

A member of 11 Halls of Fame, Winkin began his coaching career in 1954 at Colby College where he spent 20 years and was named the 1965 National Coach of the Year. There, he compiled a record of 301-202-5.

Winkin then moved on to the University of Maine in 1975, where his teams went 642-430-3 over 22 seasons and made 11 NCAA regional appearances.

He was named New England Division I Coach of the Year in 1975 and Northeast Region Division I Coach of the Year six times while at UMaine.

In 1986, Winkin was awarded the ABCA/Wilson Lefty Gomez Award for his contributions to the game of baseball at the local, national and international level.

He was hired for a fellowship in a sports leadership position at Husson in 1996 and was named an assistant baseball coach before taking over as the head coach in 2003.

He died in 2014 at the age of 94.

Butterfield’s teams won 301 games in 20 years as the head coach at UMaine and the University of South Florida, and he was selected as the Division I Coach of the Year in 1964.

A graduate of Westborough High in Massachusetts, Butterfield was a football and baseball standout at UMaine in the 1950s. He coached football, basketball and baseball at Foxcroft Academy for two years (the 1954 baseball team won the state title with a 32-1 record) before returning to UMaine.

Butterfield was UMaine’s head baseball coach from 1957-1974 and compiled a record of 240-169-2 (.584). The Black Bears’ best season under Butterfield was 1964, when the team went 21-8 and won the Yankee Conference outright to qualify for the program’s first NCAA Tournament.

UMaine advanced to the College World Series and won three games, but finished third. Butterfield was named NCAA Coach of the Year.

After the 1974 season, Butterfield left Maine to become the head coach at South Florida, where he led the Bulls for two seasons (1975–1976) and had an overall record of 61-24-1.

He was working in the New York Yankees front office when he was killed in a car accident in 1979.

Butterfield’s No. 21 jersey was retired by the University of Maine, and he was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. The NEIBA’s most prestigious Award is named after Coach Butterfield.

A member of the University of Connecticut athletics department since 1963, Baylock won 556 games and led the Huskies to three NCAA tournament appearances in 24 years. Bergquist, the head coach at UMass from 1967-1987, won 392 games and led the Minutemen to the 1969 College World Series.

Allen, who coached at Springfield from 1948-1978, amassed 454 career victories and led the Pride to the Division II College World Series on three occasions. Stone amassed 801 career wins during his 37-year tenure as the head baseball coach at UMass Lowell. He led the River Hawks to the Division II College World Series in 2001 and 2002.

Zavattaro’s teams won 493 games between 1964-95, and also served as athletic director at his alma mater. Connelly was the head baseball coach at Northeastern for over 25 years. He won 288 games and led the Huskies to the College World Series in 1966.