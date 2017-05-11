WR Floyd agrees to one-year deal with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Michael Floyd, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

The embattled five-year veteran, a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, will attempt to rehabilitate his NFL career with the Vikings.

Floyd, 27, was arrested for DUI on Dec. 12 in Scottsdale, Arizona, prompting his release two days later from the Arizona Cardinals. He pleaded guilty in February to extreme DUI (blood alcohol content of .150-.199) and served 24 days in Maricopa County (Arizona) Jail and is serving 96 days on house arrest.

Floyd is not allowed to leave the state during his home detention until a motion is filed, according to the Scottsdale City Court.

Floyd also is required to complete 30 hours of community service, attend alcohol abuse classes and pay a fine of $5,115.99 as part of his plea.

A video surfaced of officers trying to awaken Floyd in his Cadillac Escalade while it was running at traffic light during the December incident that began at 2:48 a.m. local time.

After being cut by the Cardinals, the New England Patriots gave Floyd a second chance by claiming him off waivers on Dec. 15. He played sparingly for New England but did catch a touchdown pass in Week 17.

Floyd caught a pass for nine yards in the Patriots’ AFC divisional playoff win over the Houston Texans but was inactive for the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LI.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound former first-round pick (13th overall) had 33 catches for 446 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games for the Cardinals in 2016 before his release.

Floyd’s best season came in 2013 when he had 65 catches for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns. For his career, he has 246 receptions for 3,781 yards and 24 touchdowns in 78 games.

Floyd became an unrestricted in March and likely will face a league suspension of at least two games as a result of his guilty plea.