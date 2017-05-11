Vandersea NFF chapter announces winners

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Howard Vandersea Maine Chapter of the National Football Foundation has announced major award winners to be honored at its annual Scholar-Athlete Banquet on Wednesday, May 24.

Richard Mynahan of Lisbon High School will receive the Contribution to Amateur Football Award, Navy Capt. Brent Blackmer has earned the Distinguished American Award, Frank Morong has been chosen for the Football Official Recognition Award and Daniel Cooper of Brunswick High School will receive the 2016 John Wolfgram Coach of the Year Award.

The award winners will be honored at a banquet at Bowdoin College’s Thorne Hall at 6 p.m. Tickets for the banquet are $30 and the general public is invited to attend. For ticket information, contact Howard Vandersea at (207) 729-4210.

The Vandersea chapter of the NFF also has revealed the 20 recipients of its 30th annual Scholar-Athlete awards.

Each honoree will receive a $500 grant from the Coach Mac-Huard Fund, to support their higher education endeavors. Winners will be honored at the May 24 banquet.

The Scholar-Athlete winners are: Nicholas J. Bartholomew, Thornton Academy; Ethan M. Belanger, Sanford; Peter A. Cogley, Mountain Valley; Joseph Curit, Biddeford; Riley R. Dempsey, Wells; John T. Fallon, Falmouth; Patrick Hopkins, Winslow; Michael J. Laverriere, Thornton Academy; Adam T. Mooney, Oak Hill; Ryan Pellerin, Lawrence; Miles T. Pelletier, Mount Blue; Raffaele Salamone, Deering; Matthew G. Strout, Oak Hill; Patrick R. Saunders, Kennebunk; Bailey E. Sawyer, Westbrook; Bryce M. Whittemore, Dirigo; Maxwell Woods, Cape Elizabeth; Finn M. Zechman, South Portland; Michael J. McCarthy, Kents Hill School (prep school recipient); and Robert O. Bradley, Jr., Maine Maritime Academy (collegiate recipient).