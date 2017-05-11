UMaine submits bid to host 2018 America East baseball tourney

The University of Maine has submitted a bid to host the America East baseball tournament next year.

The event is being held for the fourth straight year at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, Massachusetts, from May 24-28. It is the home of the Class A Lowell Spinners and the University of Massachusetts Lowell baseball team.

UMass Lowell next year completes its four-year NCAA probationary period after making the move from Division II so the River Hawks will be eligible to compete in the tournament.

Jared Hager, director of strategic media for America East, explained that there is a bid process and one of the criteria is that the facility must have lights because the six-team, double-elimination tournament often has three games in a day.

There are only three lighted baseball fields in America East: UMaine’s Mahaney Diamond, LeLacheur Park and Binghamton University’s Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.

Binghamton has also submitted a bid and UMass Lowell was expected to submit one. League athletic directors will choose the site at their annual meeting in June.

They will also decide on a tournament format as UMass Lowell gives the league seven postseason-eligible teams. America East now uses a six-team tourney, with the top two seeds earning first-round byes.

Will Biberstein, UMaine’s senior associate athletic director for internal operations, said the university is excited about having an opportunity to host.

“The Bangor-Orono area has a great baseball history and fan base,” said Biberstein. “Look at the numbers pulled in by the Senior League World Series [in Bangor]. There is a great [baseball] culture. And people in the area come out and support college sports.”

UMaine previously hosted NCAA Northeast Regionals during their heyday under legendary coach John Winkin, who led them to five College World Series appearances during a six-year span from 1981-1986.

“If we’re lucky enough to win the bid, our staff is ready and able to host the tournament,” said Biberstein.

Schools are not required to to provide a financial guarantee as teams are responsible for covering their own expenses. They do have to supply the league with a budget.

The league earns money from ticket sales but the university retains concession revenue, according to Biberstein.

He noted that in addition to having a first-rate playing surface, UMaine also features the indoor Mahaney Dome, the Mitchell Batting Pavilion and the New Balance Field House for teams to get in workouts.

“Between the new Cross [Insurance] Center, the Waterfront Concerts and the [Hollywood] Casino, there is so much activity in Bangor, the hotels have continued to grow,” said Biberstein. “This gives us more of an opportunity to provide a first-class experience for the teams and their fans.”

He was quick to point out that the tournament would supply the area with a healthy economic boost.

“This would be great for the area and part of our responsibility as a state university is to help provide an economic impact,” said Biberstein.