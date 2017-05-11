Presque Isle, Caribou baseball sum

Posted May 11, 2017, at 10:24 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

PRESQUE ISLE 10, CARIBOU 3

 

Caribou 110 000 1 — 3 3 6

Presque Isle 601 111 x — 10 10 2

Huck, McDuffie (2) and Hixon; Gross, Hudson (2), Morrow (5), Winger (7) and Paterson

E: Hixon (2), Poitras, Marquis, Randolph, Ezzy; Hudson, Winger; 2B: Huck; LOB: Caribou 6, Presque Isle 7; DP: Caribou 1, Presque Isle 1; PB: Paterson 1; SB: Ezzy; Hudson, Kinney 3, Gross, Bartlett 2, Paterson, Levesque 2, Winger 2

Repeat hitters: none; Hudson, Bartlett, Levesque, Winger; RBI: Huck, Ezzy, Poitras; Hudson, Bartlett, Levesque, Morrow 2, Bridges

Win: Hudson (1-1); Loss: Huck (0-3); K: Huck 2, McDuffie 1; Gross 1, Hudson 3, Morrow 2, Winger 1; BB: Huck 1, McDuffie 3; Gross 3, Hudson 2, Winger 1; WP: none; HBP: none;

Time: 1:53 Att: 125

