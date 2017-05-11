On Deck, a sports calendar for May 11, 2017

ADVENTURE RACING

BRADLEY — Spring Runs 5K Cross Country Race, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The Maine Forest and Logging Museum (aka Leonard’s Mills), located off Rt. 178, 1 1/4 miles down the Government Road. Contact www.maineforestandloggingmuseum.org.

BASEBALL

AUGUSTA — Augusta/South China Junior Legion Baseball sign-ups and tryouts will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Hodgkins Field. Another tryout will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Erskine Academy Field in South China. Interested players must attend and should bring a copy of their birth certificate. Call Jim Wallace at 370-5654 for information.

BASKETBALL

GREENVILLE — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, June 26-28, at Greenville High School, 9 a.m. to noon, boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $75 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister by email at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

WINTERPORT — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, June 26-30, at Wagner Middle School, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m., boys and girls entering pre-K to 2, $60 per player, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., boys and girls entering grades 3-56, $80 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister by email at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

GLENBURN — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, July 10-14 at Glenburn Elementary School, 9 a.m. to noon for boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

MACHIAS — Summer basketball camps June 26-29 for girls kindergarten-grade 12 and July 10-13 for boys kindergarten-grade 12, University of Maine at Machias. Staff consists of UMM coaches and players. Cost is $150. Register online at machias.edu/campus-life/summer-camps . Call Troy Alley @ 255-1387 with any questions.

FORT FAIRFIELD — 12th annual Girls “County” Basketball Shootout, Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1. Limited to first 16 high school girls teams that register (Class C-D teams only). Each team will play a minimum of four games and a maximum of six games. Entry fee is $150, which helps cover the cost of board officials and awards. Teams will be notified of the schedule a week in advance. Teams desiring to stay overnight can contact the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center at 764-3321 or the Budget Traveler 769-0111 for team rates. Other accommodations such as tenting can be worked out as well. Contact Larry Gardner 551-5001 (cell).

FOOTBALL

ORONO — The University of Maine football team is offering four camps, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, during the summer of 2017. Black Bears will host two overnight camps at Alfond Stadium. Overnight high school camp for grades 9-12, helmets and shoulder pads, June 23-25; Overnight youth camp, grades 4-8, no helmets or shoulder pads, June 26-28; two, one-day camps: Big Man Academy, grades 9-12, on July 28, and Skills Camp, grades 9-12, on July 29, at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. Registration open. Camps fill quickly. Contact assistant coach Mike Ryan at michael.f.ryan@maine.edu or 581-1091

BANGOR — Husson University’s second annual Gabby Price Youth Football Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 18-20. The camp will provide each participant with instruction in throwing, catching, kicking, blocking and non-contact form tackling. The Youth Football Camp is a non-contact camp designed for participants entering grades 3-8. The fee is $115. Instruction from the two-time Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Champion Husson University football coaching staff, lunch in the dining commons each day, a camp T-shirt and daily pool access. Contact assistant head football coach Nat Clark at 941-7029 or clarkna@husson.ed

GOLF

OLD TOWN — The fourth annual Ernest H. Philbrick Memorial Golf Tournament will be a four-player team scramble or best-ball tournament, starts 8 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Hidden Meadows Golf Course, 240 West Old Town Road. Per-team cost is $220, reduced to $200 if paid by May 13, with checks payable to Highview Christian Academy. Entry fee includes lunch, 18 holes with a cart and a bucket of range balls.There is a hole-in-one contest with a prize of an $8,000 Caribbean Cruise. For information or to sponsor a hole, call Mike Rowe at 355-5457. Registration form can be found at www.hiddenmeadowsgolf.com or by calling Rowe. All proceeds benefit the Ernest H. Philbrick Scholarship Fund.

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 20th annual Fort Fairfield Athletic Boosters Club Memorial Day Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, May 27, ​at Aroostook Valley Country Club, 399 Russell Road. Four-person scramble with noon (U.S. time) shotgun start. Registration 11-11:45 a.m. Field limited to 40 teams. Entry fee is $65 per person and includes a steak or chicken barbecue. More than $5,000 in prizes to top 10 net teams and top four gross teams. Golfers will have a chance to win a 2017 Honda Civic for a hole-in-one, and a $10,000 cash hole-in-one. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org for information.

BAR HARBOR — Stanley Scooters and Darling’s are each sponsoring a hole-in-one contest at the 24th annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament with a noon shotgun start on June 6, at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. Rain date is June 14. This year the hole-in-one prizes will be a 2017 Buick Encore from Darling’s and a new Vespa Scooter from Stanley Scooters. This is a scramble format tournament (18 holes), and is open to men and women. Registration is $90 per person and includes golf cart, gifts, evening barbecue and prizes. To register your team go to BHBT.com or call Cathy Planchart at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 667-0660 ext. 14655. The proceeds from this year’s charity tournament will go to the Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor.

OAKLAND — 15th annual Golf Fore a Cause tournament will be held Monday, June 12, at Waterville Country Club, 39 Country Club Road, to benefit all Spectrum Generations programs and services. Check-in 9 a.m., tee time 10 a.m. Includes 18 holes with cart, gift bags, awards barbecue; contests for long drive, accurate drive, putting and the chance to win a car sponsored by Central Maine Motors Auto Group for a hole-in-one. Sign up for the tournament at spectrumgenerations.org/golf or by contacting Amanda Loubier at aloubier@spectrumgenerations.org or 620-1677.

BETHEL — 28th annual Bethel Area Chamber Golf Classic, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, June 19, Bethel Inn Resort, 29 Broad St. Four-person scramble, awards for first and second gross, low net and mixed teams. Prizes for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive and putting. Preregistration required. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce 824-2282. www.bethelmaine.com

BANGOR — Professional Golf Association professionals in the Greater Bangor area are offering PGA Junior League Golf, a fun and social opportunity that gives boys and girls, ages 13 and under, of all abilities the opportunity to learn, play and enjoy golf. Facilities hosting PGA Junior League Golf including Bangor Municipal Golf Course and J.W. Parks Golf Course in Pittsfield. Parents can visit PGAJLG.com/TeamGolf, click “Find a Team” or “Sign Up,” search by the facility names or by ZIP code and register for the team of their choice.

BELGRADE — The University of Maine athletics department will host its inaugural Alfond Classic Golf Tournament, presented by Maine Savings, Friday, Aug. 4, at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club. Various activities, a chance to meet coaches and staff, and play one of Maine’s premier golf courses. The morning flight commences with 7:30 a.m. registration followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Afternoon flight registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. To register a team online,visit GoBlackBears.com/golf or email at buffie.mccue@maine.edu or at 581-1130. All proceeds will directly benefit University of Maine athletics.

BREWER — Brewer Parks & Recreation Department, in cooperation with Pine Hill Golf Club, is offering golf lessons for women, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning June 8. Group lesson format is designed for players of all levels and will include fundamentals for the beginning player, as well as tips for the more experienced golfer. Fee for the four-week program is $55 for Brewer residents and $70 for non-residents. PGA Professional Mark Hall will be the instructor. Space is limited. Contact the Brewer Parks & Recreation Department at 989-5199 or registering online at brewerrec.com

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook “House of Comfort” will host its fifth annual charity Golf Classic on Saturday, June 17, at Presque Isle Country Club, 35 Parkhurst Siding Road. The 18-hole, four-person scramble kicks off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration and check-in is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $60 and includes light breakfast of muffins and coffee, soda and hot dogs on the course, and refreshments after the round. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three men’s teams for both gross and net. There will be a Mixed Team Division for the first 12 teams to enter. Cash prizes for this division will be first gross, second gross and first net. Prizes will be awarded for the longest drive and closest to the pin for both men and women and 50/50 putting contest. A $20,000 prize will be awarded for a Hole-in-One on the eighth hole. Raffle and many door prizes. For information or to sponsor a hole, call Rick Duncan at 207-768-0201. Registration and sponsor forms can be found at www.aroostookhouseofcomfort.com. All proceeds go to toward the construction and operation of a palliative and hospice care home in Aroostook County. To take a Virtual Tour of the ‘House of Comfort’ please go to our website or Facebook page.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer is running numerous programs, leagues, camps and clinics for both youth and adults throughout the spring and summer months. For a complete list and information on these programs please visit penobscoticearena.org or E-mail: penobscoticearena@gmail.com .

MOTORSPORTS

HERMON — Monster Jam scheduled 7 p.m. Friday, June 2; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, pit party 10:30 a.m.-noon; and 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, pit party 10:30 a.m.-noon, at Speedway 95, 1070 Odlin Road. Tickets $20, $10 for kids, at Speedway 95, MonsterJam.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Competitors will include: Grave Digger, Northern Nightmare, MM Dalmatian, Dragon, Razin Kane, Jester, Stringer and Master of Disaster.

ROAD RACING

CASTINE — The Town of Castine will hold the Baron’s 5K Run 8-10 a.m. as part of its multi-day Bastille Day Celebration on July 15. Registration opens at 8 a.m., the race begins at 9 a.m. Race information at http://castine.me.us/welcome/special-events-in-castine/

PROSPECT HARBOR — The Acadian Community Women’s Club’s Moms on the Run 5K race to raise money for its scholarship funds will be held 9 a.m. Sunday, May 14, starting from Peninsula Grammar School, 71 Main St. Race is open to runners and walkers. Race-day registration 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Peninsula Grammar School. One-mile fun run at 8:30 a.m. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and follows a route through Prospect Harbor. Call 963-2036 for information.

BRADLEY — Second annual Blackman Stream Alewife Cross Country Race beginning at 8:30 a.m. starts off the Spring Run event Saturday, May 20, at Maine Forest and Logging Museum, 54 Government Road. Sawmills will be running and there will be lots of action at the stream, with thousands of alewives and activities for the kids. Smoked fish, too. Download a race form from the website and mail it to the office: maineforestandloggingmuseum.org . Questions can be directed to Sherry Davis, executive firector, 974-6278. Sherry@maineforestandloggingmuseum.org

EAST MACHIAS — Fifth annual Smolt Bolt and Bloater Bash, registration 8 a.m. and road race starts 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, with registration at www.mainesalmonrivers.org/events/smolt-bolt or Downeast Salmon Federation, 13 Willow St. $15 pre-registration, $20 at event. Race begins across from Dunkin’ Donuts in Machias at Sunrise Trail parking lot and follows along the river to Downeast Salmon Federation center in East Machias. Four-mile course is flat. Shuttles will begin bringing people to the start at 9:30 a.m. After the race we will celebrate the spring alewife run with a Bloater Bash. Bloaters are whole smoked alewives, prepared and smoked in the traditional fashion in East Machias. Tours of Downeast Salmon Federation’s Peter Gray Hatchery throughout the day. Sign up in person at facilities in East Machias or Columbia Falls, or at www.mainesalmonrivers.org/events/smolt-bolt. Contact Tracy Shaw, Downeast Salmon Federation 483-4336; tracy@mainesalmonrivers.org .

ROLLER DERBY

BANGOR — Central Maine Derby to hold its 2017 spring season opener as Northwood Knockouts take on Aroostook Roller Derby’s BiohazARDs, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St. Games are family friendly and kids 12 and under are admitted free. Doors open 2 p.m. Tickets $10 presale, $12 at door, free for kids 12 and under, military, veterans, first responders, and seniors at the door with identification. Advance tickets available soon from CMD members, Cross Insurance Center Box Office, or via Ticketmaster. Call 659-3383 or visit centralmainederby.com

SOCCER

FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington head women’s soccer coach Molly Wilkie has announced the dates for the 2017 Summer Camp as June 20-24. The co-ed camp will have an emphasis on player development and is intended for all skill levels. Staff will consist of UMF players and coaches and outstanding college, high school and youth soccer coaches. The half-day camp focuses on players having fun while learning basic skills in an atmosphere that builds self-confidence and teaches good sportsmanship. The curriculum will encourage the development of the youth soccer player (ages 5-7). A variety of games will be used to teach ball control and small-group interaction. The full-day camp focuses on player development. The curriculum is intended for youth players (ages 8-18) who want to go beyond basic skills training. Players will be exposed to advanced technical and tactical skills training as well as position play, getting the players ready for the competitive season. The easiest way to register for camp is to visit www.goUMFbeavers.com/camps. Call 778-7147 for information.

SOFTBALL

HERMON — Hermon High School JROTC is hosting its annual service learning project. A slow-pitch softball tournament, “Hitting for Hope,” will be held May 20 at 9 a.m. at the Hermon Elementary School fields. Each team must consist of 9-12 players and play in honor of a charity. All proceeds will go toward the winning team’s chosen charity. Registration is $60. Registration can be completed online through a link on the Hermon High School Army JROTC facebook page. For information call 207-848-4000, ext. 1141.

BREWER — Brewer Parks & Recreation Department is accepting team rosters for its co-ed adult softball league. League maximum is eight teams. Games are played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at Doyle Field. For further details, call 989-5199.

BANGOR — Team Mimi will hold sixth annual softball tournament beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Union Street Athletic Complex in Bangor. All proceeds will benefit EMMC’s Champion the Cure Challenge, which raises money for local cancer research. Team Mimi was established in 2010 by then 10-year-old Tommy Hosmer who lost his “Mimi” to ovarian cancer. To date Tommy has raised more than $35,000. Fourteen teams signed up to play, concessions, bounce house, dunk tank, with local TV station celebrities, and raffle tickets for some great prizes including, a kayak, New England Patriots tickets, Red Sox tickets, 100 gallons of home heating oil, Waterfront Concert tickets, gift cards from many local area businesses and more. For information, visit Team Mimi’s Annual Softball Tournament on Facebook or www.teammimi.net .

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

GARDINER — Special Olympics Maine will offer its first Central Maine Young Athletes Festival for children ages 2½-10 who have intellectual disabilities or autism, 9-11 a.m., Friday, May 19, at Gardiner Area High School, 40 West Hill Road. It will be conducted by Special Olympics Maine and high school students and educators from the area, and is free to participants. Young Athletes is an introduction to the sports offered by Special Olympics. Participants will learn about catching, balance, striking, kicking, jumping, throwing and more. Gardiner High School students will run the children through a variety of fun, sports skills stations. The children will have a chance to enjoy parachute time, bubbles, face painting, a snack, music and more. Each participating child will receive a T-shirt, Cinch Sack, and a medal at the end. Special Olympics started Young Athletes programs in Maine five years ago and hopes to expand this free program into all Maine communities. A similar event will be held 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Southern Maine at Frank Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth.

TRIATHLON

BETHEL — 26th annual Maine State Sprint Triathlon 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with a 750-meter swim at Songo Pond, 24K bike on scenic country roads, and a 5.8K cross-country run, starting at the Bethel Inn Lake House. Teams or individuals. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce, 824-2282, www.mainestatetriathlon.com.