Maine, UMass Lowell series moved up to Friday

Time, site: Friday, 1 p.m. (2), Saturday, 4 p.m., Mahaney Diamond, Orono, Maine

Records: UMaine 17-24 (4-10 America East), UMass Lowell 22-23 (10-10)

Series, last meeting: UMass Lowell leads 7-5, UMaine 8-3 on April 2

Key players: Maine — DH-C Chris Bec (.351-1 homer-22 runs batted in, 15 doubles, 12 stolen bases), SS Jeremy Pena (.292-2-24, 4 triples), RF Tyler Schwanz (.266-5-28), 1B Hernen Sardinas (.264-2-18, 14 doubles), C-DH Jonathan Bennett (.259-1-21), 2B Caleb Kerbs (.250-2-22);UML — LF Colby Maiola (.342-6-36, 13 sbs), CF Chris Sharpe (.338-7-25, 16 doubles), 3B Austin Young (.302-2-16), DH Cam Climo (.284-5-19), 1B Steve Passatempo (.268-6-33), 2b Ben Prada (.263-2-17, 13 sbs)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — RH Justin Courtney (4-4, 4.12 earned run average), RH Nick Silva (1-2, 5.96), RH Jonah Normandeau (1-5, 5.77); UML — RH Andrew Ryan (5-3, 2.86), RH Collin Duffley (5-3, 2.71), RH Nick Kuzia (2-4, 3.71)

Game notes: The games were moved from Saturday and Sunday to Friday and Saturday due to the impending inclement weather later in the weekend. The River Hawks have lost five in a row and will conclude their season on Saturday. UMass Lowell has two quality starters at the top of the rotation in Ryan and Duffley. Opponents are hitting just .195 vs. Ryan and .204 against Duffley. Schwanz has a four-game hitting streak in which he is 7-for-16 (.438) with nine RBIs. The Black Bears snapped a seven-game conference losing streak last weekend with a 10-7 win over UMBC in which they erased a 4-0 deficit in the first game of their doubleheader. But they squandered a 5-3 lead in the nightcap as the bullpen surrendered six runs in the sixth and seventh innings of a 9-6 setback.