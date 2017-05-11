Golf results

WMSGA

At Cape Arundel GC

Gross: Kathy Crawford, Michele Davis 74, Peggy Wilson, Joy Eon 78; Net: Sharon Houle, Maggie Black 63, Caren Lederer, Polly Hoffman 67, Prudence Hornberger, Jacquie Drapeau 67. Skins, Gross: No. 1 Micki Meggison 4, No. 4 Prudence Hornberger 4, No. 5 Joy Eon 4, No. 8 Prudence Hornberger 4, No. 9 Prudence Hornberger 4, No. 13 Kathy Crawford 2. Net: No. 2 Michele Davis 3, No. 6 Elaine Bryant 2, No. 7 Maggie Black 3, No. 12 Michele Davis 4, No. 14 Joy Eon 2, No. 15 Maggie Black 3. Pins: No. 3 Kathy Crawford 7-6, No. 6 Kathi O’Grady 15-10, No. 13 Polly Hoffman 3-2, No. 16 Kathi O’Grady 37-1

Local

At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Senior League — 1.  Joe Johnston, John May +1, 2.  Dave Hayden, Tracy Gran, Jr. E, Pins:  No. 3 Joe Johnston 14-3, No. 16 Joe Johnston 20-7

