Colts will retire Manning’s number, erect statue

Peyton Manning is getting his own statue to go along with a retired number in Indianapolis.

A statue of the legendary Colts quarterback and recently retired two-time Super Bowl champion will be unveiled outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, October 7, the team announced Tuesday.

Manning’s iconic No. 18 will also be retired by the team and he will be inducted into the Colts’ Ring of Honor during the following day’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay said in a statement. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”

Manning will become the first Colts player from the team’s Indianapolis era to have his jersey number retired.

Johnny Unitas (No. 19), Buddy Young (No. 22), Lenny Moore (No. 24), Art Donovan (No. 70), Jim Parker (No. 77), Raymond Berry (No. 82) and Gino Marchetti (No. 89) have also had their numbers retired by the Colts franchise, which used to be located in Baltimore.

“I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor,” Manning said in a statement.

Manning spent 13 seasons with the Colts and is the team’s all-time leading passer with 54,828 yards and 399 touchdowns. He led Indianapolis to a 29-17 win over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI following the 2006 season.

He spent the final four seasons of his career with Denver, leading the Broncos to two Super Bowl appearances — including a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, the final game of his career.