Two people accused of making meth while traveling in car

LINCOLN, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has charged a Lincoln couple with operating a methamphetamine lab.

Christopher McGinn, 30, and Tiffany Lord, 26, were arrested Monday afternoon after Lincoln police pulled their car over on High Street and found the two were making meth inside the vehicle.

Both were charged with unlawful operation of a meth lab and were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Investigators said they searched the couple’s home on Cemetery Road and found more evidence of meth manufacturing.

This is the 16th meth related response by the MDEA this year.