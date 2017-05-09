Portland man charged with 19 sex crimes against a child

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has been charged with 19 sex crimes, several involving a child under the ages of 12.

Kevin Carey, 47, was arrested on March 19 after the Portland police investigated allegations that he sexually assaulted a child multiple times over a period of nine years, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

He was later indicted by a Cumberland County Superior Court grand jury for 15 counts of gross sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact, one count of visual sexual aggression against a child, and one count of sexual misconduct with a child, according to police.

Eleven of the sexual assault charges are for crimes against a child younger than 12 and four are for crimes against a child younger than 14, according to a list of grand jury indictments from the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office. Some of the alleged crimes date back to 2007, according to the document.

A court clerk said Tuesday that no case files are available for Carey. A lawyer for Carey, Jon Gale, said the files were sealed by the state but declined to comment further.

Carey is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.