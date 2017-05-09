New principal picked for St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A longtime Catholic school educator has been named principal of St. John’s Catholic School effective July 1.

Timothy Forti, currently principal at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School in Glens Falls, New York, will succeed Martha Corkery, interim principal at St. John’s.

Forti previously taught science at Boston College High School in Boston; Catholic Memorial School in West Roxbury, Massachusetts; and Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to a release from the DIocese of Portland.

“I am honored to be the next principal of St. John’s,” Forti said in the release. “My Catholic school roots run deep, and I look forward to coming to a school so obviously committed to the Catholic faith. I am so impressed by everyone in this wonderful community, all of whom express so much love and support for this school. I am excited to build upon the already rich history of St. John’s.”

Forti previously worked for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and Cook Urological.

He also served as a commander for the 26th Personnel Services Company in Kirkuk, Iraq, from 2004 to 2005, and as assistant adjutant for the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in Fort Lewis, Washington. He is a recipient of the Bronze Star.

“Mr. Forti is well respected and possesses a true understanding of a Catholic school’s mission,” Fr. Thomas Murphy, pastor at All Saints Parish of which St. John’s Catholic School is a part, said in the release. “He is dedicated to furthering the formation of our students as they become confident and faithful contributors in our church and society.”

Forti holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and a post-baccalaureate degree in biology from Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration/marketing from Stonehill College in North Easton, Massachusetts.