Local woman, 55, dies in Frankfort crash

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted May 09, 2017, at 8:53 a.m.

FRANKFORT, Maine — A woman died Monday afternoon after her car was struck from behind on Route 1A, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Kathy Harriman, 55, of Frankfort was stopped on Route 1A, waiting to turn left into a driveway around 2:15 p.m. when the crash happened, according to a news release.

Adam Jones, 35, of Brewer was driving the cargo truck that slammed into the rear of Harriman’s 2015 Nissan Rogue.

Jones wasn’t injured, but Harriman was dead when first responders arrived. Harriman and Jones were the only two people involved in the crash.

State police and the sheriff’s office are working to reconstruct the crash.

