Hermon woman admits getting thousands in fraudulent money orders

BANGOR, Maine — A Hermon woman waived indictment and pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to fraudulently issuing more than $4,000 in postal money orders she deposited in her mother’s account.

By pleading guilty, Allison Pluard, 30, admitted she purchased the money orders between Sept. 16 and Nov. 7 while working at the substation at C & K Variety, a convenience store on the Billings Road in Hermon, according to a court document.

Pluard made the money order voucher copies out for $25 but made the actual money order out for $1,000, according to the prosecution’s version of events, to which she pleaded guilty. She made the money orders out to her mother and her boyfriend before depositing them in her mother’s credit union account.

Her mother and boyfriend have not been charged, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In fewer than two months, Pluard stole $4,200 from the U.S. Postal Service, the prosecution said. When confronted about the theft, Pluard confessed.

Information about a possible motive for the theft is not included in court documents.

Pluard is being represented by James Nixon of the Federal Public Defender’s Office. The office does not comment on pending cases, according to David Beneman, the head federal defender in Maine.

Pluard is free on personal recognizance bail.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Pluard faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She also could be ordered to pay restitution.