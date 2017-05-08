Weekend auto racing, Little League results

Posted May 08, 2017, at 5:15 p.m.

Auto racing

OXFORD PLAINS SPEEDWAY

Budweiser Championship Series

Super Late Model (50 laps): 1 59 Reid Lanpher, Manchester; 2 94 Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 3 50 Jeff White, Winthrop; 4 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield; 5 94 Shawn Martin, Turner; Street Stock (30 laps): 1 11 Tyler King, Livermore; 2 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 3 77 Bryce Mains, Bridgton; 4 58 David Whittier, West Poland; 5 36 Richard Spaulding, Lisbon; Bandits (20 laps): 1 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford; 2 11 Cam Childs, Leeds; 3 36 Scott Jordan, Auburn; 4 3 Charlie Hall, Oxford; 5 1 Brandon Varney, Auburn; Figure 8 (15 laps): 1 54 David Smith, South Paris; 2 113 Tommy Tompkins, Carthage; 3 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 4 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 5 97 Eric Hodgkins, Minot

Batter up

BASEBALL

Little League

At Old Town

R.J. Morin 16, Kiwanis 6

(Saturday) R.J. Morin top Hitters: Ian Benson 3 doubles, 2 singles; Owen Rand triple, double; Brendan Mahaney, double, 2 singles; Jacob Davis double, single, Dylan Davis double, single; winning pitcher: Ian Benson;  Kiwanis: Gabe Gifford 3 singles, double

