Harman closes birdie-birdie to win Wells Fargo title

The Wells Fargo Championship appeared to be headed for a playoff on Sunday until Brian Harman seized the title with a birdie-birdie finish in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Harman drained a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a closing 4-under-par 68, giving him a dramatic one-shot victory over Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez at Eagle Point Golf Club.

Harman finished 72 holes at 10-under 278.

The top-ranked Johnson was denied an opportunity to win his fourth consecutive title on the PGA Tour because of Harman’s heroics. Playing for the first time since a slip down some stairs resulted in a back injury that knocked Johnson out of the Masters last month, he posted back-to-back 67s after barely making the cut on Friday.

On the decisive par-5 18th hole, Harman’s second shot sailed over the green near a corporate tent. After Harman got relief, his chip barely landed on the edge of the green. From there, however, he made the winning putt.

“I didn’t hit a great chip. It didn’t turn out very good,” Harman said, “but I guess it went where it was supposed to.”

Harman won for the second time in his career. His only other victory was in the 2014 John Deere Classic.

The victory almost didn’t come to pass after Harman made a three-putt bogey on No. 15.

“It’s surreal,” Harman said. “I three-putted that 15th hole, knew it was going to be tough to birdie those last couple. But I stuck to my game plan and just did it. Did the best I could.”

Johnson made a 15-foot birdie putt on 18 that gave him a share of the lead until Harman came along. Then Johnson waited in the clubhouse with Perez for a possible playoff.

“I didn’t really know what to expect this week because I didn’t really get to practice leading into this tournament,” Johnson said. “Not much has changed. The first couple days I didn’t play that great, but really played nicely on Saturday and Sunday, and so I’m happy with where the game is going into next week.”

Perez recovered after he stumbled with a double bogey on No. 14 with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to finish with a 68.

Jon Rahm of Spain, who shared the lead on the back nine for a time, needed an eagle on the final hole, but his approach shot went over the green and his chip wasn’t close. He finished alone in fourth at 280 after a final-round 71.

Patrick Reed, the 54-hole leader, was doomed by four bogeys in a six-hole stretch on the back nine. He shot 40 on the back nine and wound up tied for 12th at 283 following a 75.

Phil Mickelson tied for 18th at 285 after a 72 on the final 18 holes

Daly wins senior event

Having gone 13 years without a victory, John Daly could be excused for wondering if he would ever again win a tournament.

Daly, 51, ended the drought on Sunday when he won the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands, Texas, for his first career PGA Tour Champions title.

“It feels really good, just to get the monkey off my back,” Daly said after finishing at 14-under 202 for a one-stroke victory. “Now I can say I’m a champion on the Champions tour, which is really cool. Hopefully I can keep this confidence.”

Daly shot a 3-under 69 over the final 18 holes to pocket $322,500. Kenny Perry (69) and Tommy Armour III (67) tied for second. Kevin Sutherland (67) took fourth at 205, and Jay Haas (67) came in fifth at 206.

Daly’s winning margin would have been bigger but he bogeyed each of the last three holes. He began his final round with an eagle 3 on the first hole and sprinkled in five birdies and four bogeys.

Daly’s victory was his first since he captured the 2004 Buick Invitational. And that victory at Torrey Pines ended a nearly nine-year run without a championship.

Daly won two majors — the 1991 PGA and 1995 British Open — but his PGA Tour career unraveled as his personal life spiraled out of control.

Daly had well-publicized drinking issues and there were also reports of marital problems and gambling troubles.

Despite his personal demons, Daly has maintained a solid level of popularity, and he received plenty of support from the gallery during the 54-hole event.

It also didn’t hurt that his golf game was solid, particularly the putter that helped him avoid problems as he shot rounds of 68 and 65 before Sunday’s final stroll around the 7,002-yard course at The Woodlands Country Club.

“The putter these last two days — incredible,” Daly said. “My ball-striking the first round was probably one of the best I’ve had in my life, and I didn’t make anything. But on this course, if you’re putting great and hitting it somewhat decent, you’ve got a really good chance to win.”

Daly recalled the course from his PGA Tour career, so he felt comfortable with knowing how it typically plays.

“It’s not a long course, but there are so many left to right holes that favor a cutter,” Daly said. “Everything sets up good for me on the tee, whether it’s a 2-iron or a driver. And I feel really good about these greens. At least coming in, I know I’m going to play decent.”

Perry, who has won eight times on the Champions tour, was disappointed to lose by a stroke, but he was quick to give credit to Daly.

“It was a good battle,” Perry said. “John played nicely all day, and I was always playing from behind. I had my opportunities to flip the score on holes but never could do it. Good for him. That first win is always special.

Kim takes match play tourney

Sei Young Kim of South Korea held off Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand for a 1-up victory in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play tournament on Sunday in Mexico City.

The win gave Kim her sixth career title on the LPGA Tour and the first this season.

The 24-year-old Kim never trailed in the championship match at Club de Golf Mexico. She bolted to a 3-up lead on the first three holes. Jutanugarn won the 10th hole to cut into the lead before Kim restored her three-hole advantage with a birdie on the 12th hole.

But there were some shaky moments for Kim. She lipped out a short birdie putt for the win on the 16th hole and then hit her drive on the next hole out of bounds.

“I tried to stay calm, but I really couldn’t,” Kim said. “My hands were shaking, my legs were shaking too. It was really hard to keep calm.”

Jutanugarn, ranked third in the world, closed within one with birdies on Nos. 14 and 17.

On the 18th hole, Kim and Jutanugarn hit approach shots within 10 feet. Kim putted first and just missed, but Jutanugarn also failed to convert and Kim had her first victory since 2016.

“It was a really tough day today,” Kim said. “I never had such a hard win like today. I am happy that I was able to win and hold this trophy.”

Jutanugarn’s runner-up finish was her third of the year.

Mi Jung Hur took third place, winning her competitive match against Michelle Wie with a birdie on the 22nd hole.

Wie led 4-up after the first nine holes, but Hur fought back on the back nine. Hur won five holes to square the match heading to No. 18, where Wie missed a par putt that could have closed out the win.