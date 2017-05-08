Forward from Washington, D.C., commits to UMaine women’s basketball program

The University of Maine women’s basketball program has added some depth to its frontcourt.

Maeve Carroll, a 5-foot-10 forward from Washington, D.C., has committed to join interim head coach Amy Vachon’s club starting next season.

Carroll announced her commitment on Twitter last week.

Carroll comes to UMaine via Georgetown Visitation Prep in Washington, D.C.

According to a story in The Washington Post, Carroll had also received interest from Patriot League and Ivy League schools, along with several Division II and III institutions.

Carroll was a four-year starter at Georgetown Visitation and a 1,000-point scorer. She was characterized in the Post story as being a “scrappy power forward,” albeit one who did not initially have a scorer’s mentality.

After being reminded by her coach and her father to look for her shot more often, Carroll has extended her shooting range. However, she has proven the ability to succeed in the paint despite playing against taller opponents.

That was a dynamic demonstrated by former UMaine star Liz Wood from Catlett, Virginia.

Carroll is the third frontcourt player to commit to UMaine this spring, joining Kira Berra of Germany and Ashlyn McDonnell of Tennessee.

UMaine has had to rebuild its roster this spring after the departure of five players to transfer.

Other recruits for 2017-2018 include guards Dor Saar of Israel and Kelly Fogarty of Walpole, Massachusetts, while Van Buren’s Parise Rossignol recently announced that she’s rejoining the program.

Carroll’s participation at UMaine is contingent upon her admission to the school and meeting NCAA Clearinghouse requirements.