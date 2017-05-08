Brewer remains undefeated at homes away from home with victory over Mt. Blue

BANGOR, Maine —- The Brewer High School baseball team may not have a place to play at home yet, with Heddericg Field unplayably soggy as the midpoint of the season approaches.

But the Witches’ pitching staff is making where they play their games a moot point.

Senior righthander Alex Brooks pitched a complete-game six-hitter as Brewer defeated visiting Mt. Blue of Farmington 9-3 on Monday at the Winkin Complex on the campus of Husson University.

Brewer, which began the day ranked second in Class A North, scored its fifth straight victory to improve its record to 6-1, while Mt. Blue falls to 2-4.

Brooks struck out nine batters and walked one while holding Mt. Blue scoreless as Brewer built a 6-0 lead through six innings.

“He had his knuckleball going and his changeup going pretty well,” said Brewer coach Dana Corey. “He was locating the ball well, he just had a little rough luck in the last inning that he should have been out of quickly, but those things happen.”

Brooks and fellow senior righty Jack Corey have combined to limit opponents to 11 runs in Brewer’s seven games to date this season.

“We’ve been pretty efficient,” said Brooks. “The coaches say to keep the ball low and on the corners.”

Corey and Jared Austin paced Brewer’s 11-hit attack against Mt. Blue with two singles apiece, while Josh Pellegrino had two RBI and Brooks scored twice for their Witches in their second home game of the spring at Husson.

Brewer also has played two home games at Mahaney Diamond on the campus of the University of Maine in Orono and one home game at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

The nomadic Witches are 5-0 in those “home” games.

“We just practice inside in the gym,” said Brooks. “We’ve only had two practices outside.”

Brewer gave Brooks all the offensive support he needed in the bottom of the second inning.

Brooks drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a wild pitch by Mt. Blue starter Hunter Bolduc and to third on Jon Wheaton’s single to center before scoring as Corey reached on an infield error.

Corey advanced to second on Pellegrino’s double-play grounder, then scored when Austin grounded a single down the left-field line.

Tyler Hersey was hit by a pitch before Michael Bailey singled to left to drive home Austin from second base and make it 3-0.

A walk to Bailey and singles by Kobe Rogerson and Alex Maxsimic loaded the Bases for Brewer in the bottom of the fifth, but Bolduc nearly escaped unscathed as he retired the next two batters.

But Corey beat out an opposite-field grounder to second for an RBI infield hit despite Mt. Blue second baseman David McDonald making a diving stop on the ball, and Pellegrino capped off the rally with a pop two-run single just inside the right-field line to make it 6-0.

Brewer padded its lead in the sixth, with a leadoff single to center by Hersey and an RBI double to right-center by Josiah Cyr highlighting a three-run uprising.

Mt. Blue ended Brooks’ shutout bid in the seventh, with a double by Corey Rogers and an RBI single by Ethan Andrews sparking the Cougars’ three-run rally.

Kenneth Williamson was Mt. Blue’s lone repeat hitter with two singles.