Guided Bog Walk at Hidden Valley Nature Center

JEFFERSON — Join Hildy Ellis, Coordinator at Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District, as she leads participants on a walk along the margins of the bog at Midcoast Conservancy’s Hidden Valley Nature Center on May 12 from 10 am to 12 pm. A 220-foot boardwalk extends into the heart of the wetland, making it possible for visitors to interact with a fascinating, but incredibly delicate ecosystem, and to witness the spring explosion of plant life there.

The bog ecosystem is an iconic piece of Maine’s natural landscape. These wetlands have been forming over millions of years in a completely unique fashion. Much of the flora and fauna found in the bog is unique to this area and other places like it. The HVNC kettle hole bog is home to many beautiful flowering plants, including several varieties of orchids and unique bird species including the relatively uncommon yellow-bellied flycatcher.

Meet at the HVNC gate at 10 am; it is an easy 10-minute walk to the bog. Dress appropriately for possible buggy conditions, bring binoculars if desired, and please no dogs. $5 donation requested. Register at https://www.midcoastconservancy.org/events/guided-bog-walk/. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call (207) 389-5150.