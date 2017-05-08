Two injured trying to stop dog from killing another dog

By CBS 13
Posted May 08, 2017, at 2:42 p.m.

ACTON, Maine — The York County Sheriff’s Office said a dog attacked and killed another dog on Hopper Road around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said two Acton women who share a love for canines planned a visit with their dogs.

When the visiting party arrived with her two leashed dogs, the homeowner’s dog, a 12-year-old mix named Kramer, approached them.

Deputies said one of the visitor’s dogs, reported to be a large pit bull, lunged at Kramer and bit his neck.

The dog continued the attack for several minutes until Kramer succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Deputies said both women tried to stop the attack by trying to distract the larger dog with a hose and striking it with a rake handle and at one point a hammer.

Both women were bitten during their efforts to save Kramer. They were treated and released from the hospital.

Deputies say the pit bull is a rescue dog that the woman recently got. The dog is under quarantine.

 

