Man sentenced to 12 years for deadly Windham hit-and-run

Devin Brown
Cumberland County Jail
Devin Brown
By CBS 13
Posted May 08, 2017, at 12:43 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — A plea hearing was held Monday for a man charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Windham last year.

Devin Brown, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated OUI.

The judge sentenced him to 12 years, five of which he will serve behind bars and four on probation. His license will also be suspended for 10 years.

The two other charges of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a crash causing bodily injury or death were dismissed in the agreement.

It was a very emotional morning in court. The prosecution played the 911 call of a neighbor who reported the incident as she and 26-year-old Brandon Dumond’s family tried to revive him with CPR.

The prosecution said Dumond was riding his bike with his 15-year-old sister when Brown hit him with his car and kept going.

He later crashed his car into a nearby embankment. Police said Brown’s blood alcohol was more than double the legal limit.

Both families testified Monday, Dumond’s family spoke of fond memories and asked for a more severe punishment.

Brown’s aunt testified against him, calling him a murderer. Brown and his uncle apologized to the Dumond family.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Police: Former Mainer accused of killing dog on video is found deadPolice: Former Mainer accused of killing dog on video is found dead
  2. Police say missing Bowdoin woman is safePolice say missing Bowdoin woman is safe
  3. Collins, Senate Republicans plan health bill that keeps some of ObamacareCollins, Senate Republicans plan health bill that keeps some of Obamacare
  4. In a Husson first, four grads are named valedictorianIn a Husson first, four grads are named valedictorian
  5. This is why the British burned PortlandThis is why the British burned Portland

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs