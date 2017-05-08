Man sentenced to 12 years for deadly Windham hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Maine — A plea hearing was held Monday for a man charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Windham last year.

Devin Brown, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated OUI.

The judge sentenced him to 12 years, five of which he will serve behind bars and four on probation. His license will also be suspended for 10 years.

The two other charges of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a crash causing bodily injury or death were dismissed in the agreement.

It was a very emotional morning in court. The prosecution played the 911 call of a neighbor who reported the incident as she and 26-year-old Brandon Dumond’s family tried to revive him with CPR.

The prosecution said Dumond was riding his bike with his 15-year-old sister when Brown hit him with his car and kept going.

He later crashed his car into a nearby embankment. Police said Brown’s blood alcohol was more than double the legal limit.

Both families testified Monday, Dumond’s family spoke of fond memories and asked for a more severe punishment.

Brown’s aunt testified against him, calling him a murderer. Brown and his uncle apologized to the Dumond family.