Falmouth remembers ‘hometown hero’ killed in Somalia SEAL raid

FALMOUTH, Maine — A U.S. Navy SEAL killed in combat Friday is being remembered as a “hometown hero,” father, husband and teammate in the Maine community where he was raised.

Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, was killed during a raid on a compound used by al-Shabab militants in Somalia. The Pentagon announced his death Saturday.

“Someone doesn’t just fall into being in the military and certainly not a leader or commanding officer on SEAL teams,” Falmouth police said in a Sunday Facebook post. The department had conversations with family members, former teachers and coaches, shedding new light on Milliken’s history in the area and what drew him to military service. “Milliken obviously had a calling. A calling larger than himself.”

Milliken, a four-time Bronze Star recipient and former member of SEAL Team Six, is the first U.S. service member killed in combat in Somalia since the infamous “Black Hawk Down” battle in 1993 that left 18 U.S. military personnel dead, including two from Maine. Most recently, he lived in Virginia Beach.

“The Milliken name is recognized in Falmouth as many generations have lived their lives here,” the post continues. “Milliken lived just a few miles from [the police department] and attended Cheverus High School graduating in 1998. It is apparent that many who knew him there describe him as a driven kid who was well liked and a team player. These comments have come from teachers, coaches and friends.”

Milliken excelled in track and field during his high school career.

During Friday’s raid, as U.S. helicopters dropped Somali troops outside the compound, a firefight broke out. The Americans couldn’t take cover immediately and were hit during an “early phase of the mission,” according to the Pentagon.

Two other troops and an American-Somali translator were wounded in the raid that killed Milliken, officials said.

“Our hearts are heavy for the Milliken family’s loss,” Falmouth police said. “We could not be more grateful for the service of your loved one and the sacrifice of you all.”

“This happens because of a young man who was driven to make this world a better place and was willing to do so at all costs,” the department added. “Please remember, we are also talking about the husband, father, son and friend Kyle Milliken as well. [Senior Chief] Milliken took this drive to his last breath and for every single one of us that enjoy the freedoms of our country.”

